Court intern, 16, detained by ICE as judge tried to intervene
- Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained a high school intern at the Rhode Island Superior Court, sparking widespread outrage.
- The incident occurred after an ICE agent was seen photographing the teen inside a courtroom, leading to a judge offering to drive him back to school.
- Before the judge could leave with the student, ICE agents surrounded his car and video showed at least six agents descending upon the vehicle and asking the teen and the judge to exit.
- The judge told the agents that the teen is an intern at the court and that they had made a mistake, according to CNN.
- The Department of Homeland Security stated agents were searching for a "child predator" and briefly questioned someone resembling the target, who was later released.