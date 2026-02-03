Bronze statue worth £100,000 stolen from London park
- A bronze statue of British boxing icon Teddy Baldock, estimated to be worth about £100,000, has been stolen from Langdon Park in Poplar, East London.
- The statue was cut down at its ankles on Sunday, with only the pugilist’s boxing boots left behind at the scene.
- The Metropolitan Police are investigating the theft, which was reported about 8pm, but no arrests have been made at this early stage.
- Baldock, known as the 'pride of Poplar', was Britain's youngest boxing world champion, winning the bantamweight title at 19 in 1927.
- His grandson, Martin Sax, who raised funds for the statue erected in 2014, expressed anger and sadness, hoping the widespread media coverage will make the statue too difficult to sell for scrap.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks