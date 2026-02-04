Anger as iconic statue is stolen from London park
- A bronze statue of boxing icon Teddy Baldock, valued at approximately £100,000, has been stolen from Langdon Park in Poplar, East London.
- The Met Police were notified on Sunday evening and have obtained CCTV footage showing four suspects, dressed in black with covered faces, removing the statue.
- The thieves used a three-wheeled cargo bike, covered with a high-visibility jacket, to transport the statue, last seen heading towards Bromley-by-Bow underground station.
- Detective Superintendent Oliver Richter assured the public that officers are working to identify those responsible for the theft of the monument to the "pride of Poplar".
- Teddy Baldock's grandson, Martin Sax, expressed anger and upset, fearing the statue will be melted down for scrap.
