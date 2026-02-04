Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Anger as iconic statue is stolen from London park

Statue of boxing icon Teddy Baldock stolen from park in Poplar
  • A bronze statue of boxing icon Teddy Baldock, valued at approximately £100,000, has been stolen from Langdon Park in Poplar, East London.
  • The Met Police were notified on Sunday evening and have obtained CCTV footage showing four suspects, dressed in black with covered faces, removing the statue.
  • The thieves used a three-wheeled cargo bike, covered with a high-visibility jacket, to transport the statue, last seen heading towards Bromley-by-Bow underground station.
  • Detective Superintendent Oliver Richter assured the public that officers are working to identify those responsible for the theft of the monument to the "pride of Poplar".
  • Teddy Baldock's grandson, Martin Sax, expressed anger and upset, fearing the statue will be melted down for scrap.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in