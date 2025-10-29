Ted Cruz advises people to ‘ignore’ Marjorie Taylor Greene’s criticisms of Republicans
- Republican Senator Ted Cruz advised the public to disregard Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent criticisms of their party, suggesting she was becoming “very liberal.”
- Greene has recently criticized Republicans for failing to produce an affordable healthcare plan during the government shutdown and condemned Israel's actions in Gaza.
- She also advocated for the release of the Epstein Files and expressed disapproval of House Speaker Mike Johnson's handling of the shutdown.
- Cruz claimed Greene's shift, particularly her stance on Israel, indicated a move towards liberal policies that do not represent the majority of Americans.
- Other Republican colleagues, including Speaker Johnson and Senator Bernie Moreno, have also dismissed or challenged Greene's recent positions.