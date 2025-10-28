Teacher who asked girl to wear school uniform during sex is struck off
- Benjamin Hiscox, a 34-year-old maths teacher, has been banned indefinitely from teaching after engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a girl.
- The relationship took place between October 2022 and February 2023 while Hiscox was employed at South Nottinghamshire Academy.
- A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel found that Hiscox asked the girl to wear her school uniform during sex in a hotel room.
- Further serious findings included Hiscox buying the girl a sex toy, exchanging sexual messages, photos and videos, and providing her with alcohol.
- The TRA panel deemed Hiscox's behaviour as "sustained" and akin to grooming, resulting in an immediate and permanent prohibition from teaching with no review period.