Teacher claims ‘witch-hunt’ after he was banned for drinking beer in classroom
- A primary school teacher, Steven Ward, has been indefinitely banned from teaching after being found drinking beer in the classroom and under the influence of alcohol during school hours.
- Mr Ward, who taught at Southwark Primary School in Nottingham, was observed consuming alcohol from a can and eating a mint after each sip on multiple occasions in November 2023.
- Witnesses reported seeing him drink from a can resembling Brewdog's Punk IPA and attempting to conceal it, with one noting a strong smell of alcohol in a room he occupied.
- Mr Ward denied all allegations, claiming he was the victim of a 'witch-hunt', but the professional conduct panel found no evidence to support this.
- The panel concluded that Mr Ward's 'lack of insight' and failure to show remorse for his misconduct indicated a risk of further unprofessional behaviour, with the ban reviewable in January 2029.