Teacher who lied about age and credentials to appear ‘more fun’ banned

Nicolas Martin admitted to fabricating documents and providing false information
Nicolas Martin admitted to fabricating documents and providing false information (Danny Lawson/PA)
  • Nicolas Martin, a head of sixth form at St Edwards School in Cheltenham, has been indefinitely banned from teaching after lying on job applications.
  • He admitted to fabricating documents and providing false information, including claiming to be five years younger than his actual age and, in one instance, saying he was 12 years old.
  • Martin falsely stated he held a master's degree from the University of Cambridge, even providing a fabricated certificate, and also claimed to be a magistrate.
  • Discrepancies in his applications for head of sixth form and deputy head positions led to an investigation by the school and subsequent referral to the teaching regulation agency.
  • During a disciplinary hearing, Martin confessed to his dishonesty, explaining he wanted to appear 'more younger, more dynamic and more fun'.
