Teaching assistant banned after ‘misleading’ statements to students

Scott Trigg-Turner is also a prominent wheelchair rugby player for Wales
  • Scott Trigg-Turner, a Welsh rugby player and teaching assistant, has been banned from the classroom for making false claims to pupils and colleagues.
  • While working at Bassaleg School in Newport in November 2023, he falsely claimed to be a military sniper who had killed people, served in the US Marines, owned a gun, and had the codename 'kill switch'.
  • A professional standards panel found Mr Trigg-Turner's comments to "vulnerable and impressionable" pupils were "incorrect and misleading".
  • He also provided "inconsistent" explanations regarding the cause of his wheelchair use, including claims it resulted from military service.
  • Mr Trigg-Turner has been struck off the Education Workforce Council register indefinitely, with the possibility of applying for reinstatement after two years.
