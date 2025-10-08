Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Badenoch to pledge tax cuts to boost Tory credibility on economy

David Maddox Political Editor
  • Kemi Badenoch will unveil a "golden rule" for the economy during her speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.
  • Under this proposed rule, half of all money saved from government cuts would be allocated to reducing the national deficit.
  • The remaining half of the savings would be used for either increased spending or tax reductions, aimed at boosting economic growth.
  • Ms Badenoch said the plan was crucial for restoring the Conservatives' economic credibility and criticised Labour's fiscal policies as unsustainable.
  • A Labour Party spokesperson dismissed the announcement, saying the Conservatives had failed to apologise for previous economic instability.
