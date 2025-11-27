Researchers find possible link between tattoos and melanoma
- A new study found individuals with tattoos had a 29 per cent higher risk of developing melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.
- The research, conducted in Sweden, found no increased risk for squamous cell carcinoma, another type of skin cancer, among tattooed people.
- The case-control study analysed data from thousands of participants, controlling for various lifestyle and environmental factors, including sun exposure and skin type.
- Researchers unexpectedly found no evidence that larger tattoos increased the risk, proposing potential explanations such as ink particles causing chronic inflammation or measurement inaccuracies.
- While the study indicates a possible link, the authors emphasise that more research is needed to confirm causation, advising tattooed individuals to continue protecting their skin and checking for new or changing moles.