JFK’s granddaughter criticises cousin RFK Jr. in terminal cancer reveal
- Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, has revealed she has terminal cancer.
- She disclosed her diagnosis of acute myeloid leukaemia, with a rare Inversion 3 mutation, in an essay for The New Yorker, following the birth of her daughter in May 2024.
- Despite undergoing chemotherapy and a successful stem cell transplant from her sister, Rose, she later relapsed.
- Doctors have informed her that she has approximately a year to live due to the aggressive nature of her cancer.
- Schlossberg criticised her mother's cousin, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for cutting funding for mRNA vaccine research, highlighting its potential application in cancer treatment.