Family issues update on boy thrown from Tate Modern

The boy was just six years old when he was thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern
The boy was just six years old when he was thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern (Getty/iStock)
  • A young French boy, who survived a 30m fall after being thrown from London's Tate Modern in 2019, has achieved his goal of being able to run, jump, and swim again.
  • The boy was six years old when Jonty Bravery, then 17, threw him from the 10th floor of the museum, causing life-changing injuries including a brain bleed and multiple fractures.
  • Bravery was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for attempted murder, with the judge saying he may never be released.
  • An update from the family on a GoFundMe page, which has raised almost £500,000, confirmed the boy's progress ahead of another operation in early 2026.
  • Despite ongoing challenges, including limited memory and 10 weekly rehabilitation sessions, the boy is attending middle school, although his family is seeking a new school to better support his needs.
