Family issues update on boy thrown from Tate Modern
- A young French boy, who survived a 30m fall after being thrown from London's Tate Modern in 2019, has achieved his goal of being able to run, jump, and swim again.
- The boy was six years old when Jonty Bravery, then 17, threw him from the 10th floor of the museum, causing life-changing injuries including a brain bleed and multiple fractures.
- Bravery was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for attempted murder, with the judge saying he may never be released.
- An update from the family on a GoFundMe page, which has raised almost £500,000, confirmed the boy's progress ahead of another operation in early 2026.
- Despite ongoing challenges, including limited memory and 10 weekly rehabilitation sessions, the boy is attending middle school, although his family is seeking a new school to better support his needs.