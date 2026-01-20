Trump shares Macron message as he continues bizarre threats over Greenland
- Donald Trump has intensified his efforts to acquire Greenland, threatening European nations with tariffs if a deal is not reached and linking this drive to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize.
- French President Emmanuel Macron sent messages to Trump, inviting him to a G7 meeting and dinner in Paris to discuss Syria, Iran, and Greenland, among other topics.
- Trump shared an AI image of himself with European leaders and the American flag over Greenland, while dismissing the presence of NATO allies in Greenland as a military exercise.
- European leaders, including Denmark's Foreign Minister and Greenland's Prime Minister, have rejected the idea, with Denmark stating 'you don't trade people' and Greenland asserting its right to self-determination.
- The European Union is considering retaliatory measures, such as tariffs on US imports or activating its Anti-Coercion Instrument, while other European leaders plan to engage Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos to de-escalate tensions.