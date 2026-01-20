Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump shares Macron message as he continues bizarre threats over Greenland

The HDMS Vaedderen frigate of the Danish Navy patrols on January 18, 2026 near Nuuk, Greenland
The HDMS Vaedderen frigate of the Danish Navy patrols on January 18, 2026 near Nuuk, Greenland (Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump has intensified his efforts to acquire Greenland, threatening European nations with tariffs if a deal is not reached and linking this drive to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron sent messages to Trump, inviting him to a G7 meeting and dinner in Paris to discuss Syria, Iran, and Greenland, among other topics.
  • Trump shared an AI image of himself with European leaders and the American flag over Greenland, while dismissing the presence of NATO allies in Greenland as a military exercise.
  • European leaders, including Denmark's Foreign Minister and Greenland's Prime Minister, have rejected the idea, with Denmark stating 'you don't trade people' and Greenland asserting its right to self-determination.
  • The European Union is considering retaliatory measures, such as tariffs on US imports or activating its Anti-Coercion Instrument, while other European leaders plan to engage Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos to de-escalate tensions.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in