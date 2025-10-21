Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Target customer wins $11.3m after suing over store mishap

(Getty Images)
  • A woman was awarded $11.3 million by a jury after falling in a Target parking lot in Florida.
  • The incident occurred in December 2019, at a Super Target in Winter Garden, an Orlando suburb, during the busy holiday shopping season.
  • She was carrying her child when she tripped over an uneven seam where asphalt met concrete in the parking lot and fell, causing her to fracture her left ankle, right tibia, fibula, and lateral malleolus.
  • The section of the parking lot had an abrupt change in elevation, which violated several building codes, and an Orange County jury found Target 90 percent at fault for the incident.
  • The woman had previously declined a pre-trial settlement offer of $250,000.
