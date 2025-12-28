Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Earthquake shakes buildings in Taiwan

The tremors were felt in Taiwan’s capital, Taipei
The tremors were felt in Taiwan’s capital, Taipei (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • A magnitude 6.6 earthquake, reported as 7 by Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, struck off the island's northeastern coast on Saturday at 11.05pm local time.
  • The tremors were felt across Taiwan, including the capital Taipei, where buildings shook, and President William Lai Ching-te urged residents to be alert for aftershocks.
  • The epicentre was 70km deep, and while there were no immediate reports of widespread damage or casualties, some isolated incidents like gas leaks and minor building damage occurred.
  • Over 3,000 homes in Yilan briefly lost power, and facilities belonging to TSMC, the world's largest chipmaker, were evacuated in Hsinchu.
  • Taiwan's weather agency warned of potential aftershocks between magnitude 5.5 and 6.0, though no tsunami alerts were issued for Japan despite "high wave" advisories.
