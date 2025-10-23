Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Volcano could erupt for first time in more than 700,000 years, study claims

Taftan volcano
Taftan volcano (Safa.daneshvar/CC BY-SA 4.0)
  • The Taftan volcano, situated near the Iran-Pakistan border and previously considered extinct for over 700,000 years, is now exhibiting signs of renewed activity.
  • A study published in Geophysical Research Letters found that the volcano's summit rose by 3.5 inches between July 2023 and May 2024, indicating a significant build-up of gas pressure beneath its surface.
  • Researchers, including volcanologist Pablo Gonzalez, suggest this pressure will eventually need to be released, though they reassure there is no risk of an imminent eruption.
  • Locals observed gaseous emissions and reported a distinct smell from the volcano as early as 2023, detectable up to 30 miles from the summit.
  • Despite the challenges of monitoring its remote location, scientists are using satellite images and ongoing research to track the 12,927ft-high volcano, urging authorities to allocate resources for its close observation.
