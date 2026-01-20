Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British children in ‘mortal danger’ in Syria due to government policy, campaigners say

Bel Trew
  • Up to 60 individuals, including 35 children, with connections to the UK are currently in Syrian prisons and camps embroiled in escalating conflict.
  • Families, such as Sally Lane, mother of Jack Letts, accuse the UK government of abandoning their relatives, particularly those whose British citizenship has been revoked.
  • Jack Letts, stripped of his UK citizenship in 2019 and held as a suspected Isis militant, is believed to be in a Raqqa prison now on the frontline of clashes between government and Kurdish-led forces.
  • Rights group Reprieve warns that British children are in 'mortal danger' due to the UK government's policy of stripping citizenship and refusing to repatriate them.
  • Amid the chaos, there are reports of up to 200 suspected Isis militants escaping from prisons, while detention facilities holding thousands, including women and children, face heavy gunfire.
