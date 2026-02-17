Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sydney triple stabbing attack leaves man dead and two seriously injured

Man killed and two fighting for life in ‘random’ triple stabbing attack in Sydney
  • A man was killed and two others severely injured in a "random" stabbing attack on a busy high street in Merrylands, Sydney.
  • Police were called at 10 am to reports of a man stabbing multiple people, with one man declared dead at the scene and two others, a 22-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, taken to hospital in critical condition.
  • The attacker, who used a 25cm knife, was later arrested from a nearby street and is known to police for petty crime and mental health incidents.
  • The victims were attacked inside a shop and on the street, and police currently believe the incident was random with no clear motive.
  • Witnesses described hearing screams and seeing blood, with community members reportedly assisting the injured at the "highly confronting" scene.
