Taekwondo instructor who murdered boy, 7, and parents jailed

Victim's family and friends leave the New South Wales Supreme Court in Sydney
Victim's family and friends leave the New South Wales Supreme Court in Sydney (AAP Image)
  • Sydney taekwondo instructor Kwang Kyung Yoo was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for the murder of a seven-year-old student and his parents.
  • Justice Ian Harrison stated that Yoo was motivated by jealousy over the family's financial success and that his culpability was so extreme that a life sentence was the only appropriate outcome.
  • Yoo pleaded guilty to the three murders, which occurred in February last year, and had no prior criminal record.
  • He strangled the boy and his 41-year-old mother at his taekwondo academy, then drove the mother's car to the family home where he stabbed the 39-year-old father to death.
  • The judge noted Yoo's history of fabricating stories about his success and his expressed remorse, but emphasised the 'horrific and violent acts' perpetrated without compassion.
