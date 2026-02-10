Clashes in Sydney amid Israeli president Isaac Herzog’s visit
- Australian politicians urged restraint after police in Sydney clashed with protesters demonstrating against the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog on 9 February.
- Police made at least 27 arrests amid allegations of excessive force, with reports of tear gas and pepper spray being used to disperse crowds near Sydney Town Hall.
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed devastation over the scenes, calling for peaceful protests and stating that Australians do not want conflict brought to their country.
- President Herzog's visit was primarily to commemorate victims of a December attack at Bondi Beach and to strengthen ties between Israel and Australia.
- Human rights groups, including Amnesty International Australia, condemned the police's “unnecessary and disproportionate use of force” and called for an independent investigation, while police defended their actions.
