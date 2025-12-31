What time do the Sydney New Year’s Eve fireworks start?
- More than one million revellers crowd the waterfront in Sydney each year to see a world-famous fireworks display centered on the Sydney Harbor Bridge.
- In Australia, the spectacle will kick off at midnight, but the start time will differ across the world according to local timezones.
- The Sydney fireworks will begin at 1pm (GMT) in the UK; 8am (EST) on the US east coast and 5am (PST) on the US west coast.
- Sydney has deployed over 2,500 police officers, including some with long-arm firearms, for the New Year's Eve celebrations following a recent terror attack.
- The heightened security is a direct response to a terror incident in Bondi on 14 December, which killed 15 people and injured dozens during a Hanukkah celebration.