Sydney welcomes 2026 with fireworks after minute’s silence for Bondi victims
- Australia welcomed 2026 with a spectacular fireworks display over the Sydney Opera House, preceded by a minute's silence and a menorah projection to remember victims of the Bondi beach attack.
- New Zealand's Auckland was the first major city to celebrate, launching over 3,000 fireworks from the Sky Tower, following the island of Kiritimati, Kiribati, which was the first place globally to enter the new year.
- Hong Kong is opting for a light show and pared-back musical performances instead of its usual fireworks display, following a devastating apartment fire in November.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping used his New Year's Eve address to highlight technological advancements and reiterate threats against Taiwan, calling its reunification "unstoppable".
- New Year elebrations will continue across Europe, including the Mayor of London's fireworks display, before moving to the US with major events in New York and Los Angeles.