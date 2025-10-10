Experts solve mystery of ‘sword dragon’ reptile
- A new species of prehistoric marine reptile, an ichthyosaur, has been identified from a skeleton discovered on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset.
- Named Xiphodracon goldencapensis, or the "Sword Dragon of Dorset", this dolphin-sized creature was about three metres long and ate fish and squid.
- Scientists state this unique fossil helps to fill an evolutionary gap in understanding ichthyosaur development, as few fossils exist from its era 185 million years ago.
- Analysis revealed the ichthyosaur suffered from serious injury or disease during its life, and its skull showed signs of being bitten by a larger predator, likely another ichthyosaur.
- The research was published in Papers in Palaeontology, and the skeleton is planned for display at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, Canada.