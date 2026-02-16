Train hit by avalanche in Swiss Alps with ‘multiple injuries likely’
- A train carrying approximately 80 passengers derailed in Switzerland on Monday morning following an avalanche.
- The incident occurred near the village of Goppenstein in the southwestern canton of Valais, with several carriages forced off the line.
- Authorities reported that injuries were likely, and 30 people had been evacuated from the train by 10am local time.
- The train company BLS confirmed the derailment was caused by an avalanche, leading to the suspension of other services on the Frutigen-Brig line.
- The derailment follows warnings last week from Swiss monitors about a high avalanche risk in Valais, with at least 66 people having died in avalanches across Europe this ski season.
