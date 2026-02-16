Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Train hit by avalanche in Swiss Alps with ‘multiple injuries likely’

The incident has happened in the Swiss Alps (file image)
The incident has happened in the Swiss Alps (file image) (AP)
  • A train carrying approximately 80 passengers derailed in Switzerland on Monday morning following an avalanche.
  • The incident occurred near the village of Goppenstein in the southwestern canton of Valais, with several carriages forced off the line.
  • Authorities reported that injuries were likely, and 30 people had been evacuated from the train by 10am local time.
  • The train company BLS confirmed the derailment was caused by an avalanche, leading to the suspension of other services on the Frutigen-Brig line.
  • The derailment follows warnings last week from Swiss monitors about a high avalanche risk in Valais, with at least 66 people having died in avalanches across Europe this ski season.
