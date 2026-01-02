Swiss officials begin painful task of identifying 40 bodies involved bar fire
- Swiss investigators are working to identify approximately 40 bodies following a New Year's Eve fire at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana.
- The blaze, which occurred at an upscale ski resort party, also left 115 people injured, many of them seriously.
- Due to the severe burns sustained by the victims, officials anticipate that the identification process could take several days.
- Experts are using dental and DNA samples to ensure 100 per cent certainty before informing the anxious families of the deceased.
- The incident is considered one of the worst tragedies in modern Switzerland, prompting concerns from foreign embassies regarding their nationals.