Memorial to victims of Swiss nightclub blaze destroyed by fire
- A memorial dedicated to the victims of a New Year's Day fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, caught fire on Sunday morning.
- The blaze at the makeshift monument, which honoured 41 people killed at Le Constellation bar, was likely caused by candles left inside.
- Police confirmed no one was injured in the memorial fire, which damaged some tributes but spared the book of condolences, and ruled out third-party involvement.
- The original New Year's Day fire, which killed 41 people aged 14 to 39, including a former British schoolgirl, and injured 115, was caused by sparklers.
- Four individuals, including the bar owners and local officials, are under investigation for the initial tragedy, with families demanding “truth and justice” amid concerns over missed safety checks.
