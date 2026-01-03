Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Authorities open criminal investigation into Swiss ski bar after fire killed 40

People bring flowers near the sealed off Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 2
People bring flowers near the sealed off Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 2 (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Two operators of a Swiss bar are under criminal investigation following a New Year's Eve fire that killed 40 people and injured 119.
  • The blaze occurred at Le Constellation in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana, Valais, with prosecutors suspecting negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm, and arson by negligence.
  • Indications suggest the fire started when sparklers, reportedly used with champagne bottles, came into contact with the bar's soundproofed ceiling, leading to a rapid and widespread inferno.
  • Investigations will examine the bar's renovations, fire extinguishing systems, escape routes, and the number of people present, as authorities work to identify victims, many of whom are young people.
  • One of the bar's owners stated that the establishment had undergone regular checks and complied with regulations, while residents call for an independent inquiry into the tragedy.
