King says he’s ‘appalled’ by Swiss bar fire that killed at least 40
- The King has said he is “appalled” and “greatly saddened” by a fire at a Swiss ski resort that killed at least 40 people and injured a further 115.
- In a message to the president of Switzerland, Charles said: “My wife and I were appalled, and greatly saddened, to learn of the devastating fire last night in Crans-Montana, in Switzerland.
- “It is utterly heartbreaking that a night of celebration for young people and families instead turned to such nightmarish tragedy.
- “While offering our admiration for the heroic first responders and the selfless emergency services, we wanted, above all, to convey our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have been so dreadfully affected by this horrific disaster.
- “Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of all those who have so tragically lost their lives and with those who remain in a critical condition in hospital.”