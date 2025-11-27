Sweden wants tourists to ‘embrace the silence’
- Sweden's tourism board has launched a campaign encouraging visitors to embrace boredom and empty itineraries for wellness benefits.
- The initiative is based on scientific research suggesting that boredom helps the brain recover from the complexities of everyday life.
- Visit Sweden promotes the country's sparsely populated landscapes, vast forests, and numerous lakes as ideal settings for sleep, relaxation, and reflection.
- Suggested activities for a “boredom” holiday include digital detoxes, stargazing in Swedish Lapland, slow walks, and leisurely road trips.
- Susanne Andersson, CEO of Visit Sweden, stated that embracing silence and just being bored could be one of the best experiences the country offers.