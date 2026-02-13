Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australian opposition leader quits and will ‘step away completely from public life’

  • Angus Taylor has been elected as the new leader of the Australian Liberal Party, replacing Sussan Ley.
  • Ms Ley, the party's first female leader, was ousted after serving only nine months, with Mr Taylor winning a ballot 34 votes to 17.
  • The leadership change occurs as the conservative party grapples with its 'worst' ever poll numbers and internal divisions, aiming to rebuild its public image.
  • Following her defeat, Ms Ley announced her decision to 'step away completely and comprehensively from public life' and resign as an MP, which will trigger a by-election.
  • Mr Taylor acknowledged the significant challenges ahead, stating his priorities include restoring the standard of living and opposing the Labor government's tax and spending policies.
