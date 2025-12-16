Trump’s chief of staff calls article based on her interview a ‘hit piece’
- Susie Wiles, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, has lashed out at a Vanity Fair article after speaking to the publication in a lengthy interview. She wrote:
- “The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.
- “Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.
- “The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade.
- “None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!”