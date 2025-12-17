Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why one of Trump’s closest allies says he has an ‘alcoholic’s personality’

Susie Wiles calls Trump’s personality ‘alcoholic’
  • Susie Wiles, the president's chief of staff, described him as having an 'alcoholic's personality' in a bombshell interview with Vanity Fair.
  • Wiles drew this comparison based on her experiences with her own father, former NFL player and broadcaster Pat Summerall, who struggled with alcoholism.
  • Despite being a teetotaler, the president later confirmed to the New York Post that he has an 'addictive type personality'.
  • Following the article's publication, Wiles branded it a 'disingenuously framed hit piece', claiming significant context was disregarded.
  • The interview also detailed Wiles's long-standing working relationship with the president, including a past confrontation and her pivotal role in his 2016 Florida election victory.
