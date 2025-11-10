GMB presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley clash over BBC Trump edit row
- Good Morning Britain presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley clashed live on air over the BBC's 'Trump edit' row.
- BBC Director-General Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness resigned following accusations that the Panorama documentary 'Trump: A Second Chance?' misled viewers.
- The controversy centres on alleged misleading editing of a speech given by the US president on 6 January 2021.
- Susanna Reid defended the BBC, stating she found the director-general's resignation over a 'misleading edit' extraordinary.
- Richard Madeley argued that the US president was 'grievously misrepresented' by the BBC's flagship documentary, calling it more than just a misleading edit.