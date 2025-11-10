Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

GMB presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley clash over BBC Trump edit row

GMB presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley clash on live TV over Tim Davie BBC row
  • Good Morning Britain presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley clashed live on air over the BBC's 'Trump edit' row.
  • BBC Director-General Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness resigned following accusations that the Panorama documentary 'Trump: A Second Chance?' misled viewers.
  • The controversy centres on alleged misleading editing of a speech given by the US president on 6 January 2021.
  • Susanna Reid defended the BBC, stating she found the director-general's resignation over a 'misleading edit' extraordinary.
  • Richard Madeley argued that the US president was 'grievously misrepresented' by the BBC's flagship documentary, calling it more than just a misleading edit.
