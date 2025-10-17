Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Tributes paid to pioneering news presenter and journalist

National Public Radio staffer Susan Stamberg holds a phone in her Washington office
National Public Radio staffer Susan Stamberg holds a phone in her Washington office (AP)
  • Susan Stamberg, a revered "founding mother" of National Public Radio (NPR) and the first woman to host a national news programme, has passed away at the age of 87.
  • She was instrumental in NPR's early days, joining the network in the early 1970s and hosting All Things Considered for 14 years from 1972.
  • Stamberg pioneered a more natural and conversational broadcasting style, moving away from the formal delivery common among broadcasters at the time.
  • Throughout her distinguished career, she conducted thousands of interviews with diverse figures and coined the term "Founding Mothers" for herself and other pioneering women at NPR.
  • Her career also included hosting Weekend Edition Sunday, creating its puzzle feature, and serving as a cultural correspondent, before her retirement in September.
In full

