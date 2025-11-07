Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why the Supreme Court may consider overturning same sex marriage

Same-sex marriage supporter Vin Testa, of Washington, DC, waves a LGBTQIA pride flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building
Same-sex marriage supporter Vin Testa, of Washington, DC, waves a LGBTQIA pride flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
  • Former county clerk Kim Davis is appealing to the US Supreme Court after losing a lawsuit for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2015.
  • Davis, who owes over $300,000 to David Ermold and David Moore, argues her First Amendment religious beliefs justify her actions and claims immunity.
  • Her legal team is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the order requiring her to pay damages, and the landmark Obergefell v Hodges decision, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
  • Legal experts are largely skeptical the Supreme Court will hear the case, but LGBT+ advocacy groups fear the conservative-majority court could reconsider same-sex marriage rights.
  • Advocates say marriage equality is settled law, supported by the Respect for Marriage Act, but express concern given the court's previous overturning of Roe v Wade.
