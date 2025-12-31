Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tesco, Asda, Aldi and more supermarket opening times for the New Year

Activists dressed as Santa Claus and Elves steal food from a supermarket
  • Most major supermarkets will operate with varied opening times around New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
  • Tesco: New Year’s Eve: 6am to 7pm (Express stores 7am to 10pm), New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm (Express stores 8am to 10pm)
  • Sainsbury’s: New Year’s Eve: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 6am to 9pm), New Year’s Day: 8am to 8pm (convenience stores 9am to 9pm)
  • Aldi: New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm, New Year’s Day: Closed
  • Lidl: New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm, New Year’s Day: Closed
  • Asda: New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm, New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm
  • Co-op: New Year’s Eve: Usual opening time to 7pm (convenience stores 6am or 7am to 8pm), New Year’s Day: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 9am to 8pm)
  • Waitrose: New Year’s Eve: Open, New Year’s Day: Closed
  • Marks and Spencer: New Year’s Eve: 8am to 7pm, New Year’s Day: Closed
  • Morrisons: New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm, New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm
