Scientists turn waste cooking oil into superglue
- Scientists have developed a method to transform discarded cooking oil waste into recyclable plastic and a superglue.
- This innovation provides a sustainable alternative for creating new household materials, reducing reliance on fossil fuels for plastic production.
- The new materials chemically and physically mimic polyethylene (polythene), a widely used plastic, by converting fatty acid chains from cooking oil into polymer chains.
- The superglue created through this process demonstrated exceptional strength, capable of holding up to 123kg and even towing a car.
- Researchers suggest this adhesive is ideal for various applications, including packaging, automotive components, medical devices, and electronics, aligning with circular economy principles.