Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Scientists turn waste cooking oil into superglue

Scientists have turned cooking oil into glue
Scientists have turned cooking oil into glue (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Scientists have developed a method to transform discarded cooking oil waste into recyclable plastic and a superglue.
  • This innovation provides a sustainable alternative for creating new household materials, reducing reliance on fossil fuels for plastic production.
  • The new materials chemically and physically mimic polyethylene (polythene), a widely used plastic, by converting fatty acid chains from cooking oil into polymer chains.
  • The superglue created through this process demonstrated exceptional strength, capable of holding up to 123kg and even towing a car.
  • Researchers suggest this adhesive is ideal for various applications, including packaging, automotive components, medical devices, and electronics, aligning with circular economy principles.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in