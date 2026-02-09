Major retailer announces expansion creating 600 jobs
- Superdrug has announced plans to open 30 new stores across the UK this year, creating approximately 600 jobs.
- The health and beauty chain, which currently operates over 780 shops, is reinforcing its commitment to the UK retail sector with this expansion.
- New stores will focus on large-format destination and retail park locations, including sites in Scotland, England, and Wales, and will offer beauty treatments through Superdrug Beauty Studios.
- The retailer also intends to complete 60 store refits during the year, representing significant investment in its existing estate.
- These expansion plans come amidst accusations from consumer champion Which? that Superdrug, along with Boots, has been misleading customers with “dodgy deals” on loyalty pricing, prompting a referral to the Competition and Markets Authority.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks