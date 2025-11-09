Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nearly a million evacuated as Super Typhoon Fung-wong approaches

Typhoon Fung Wong Approaches the Philippines and Taiwan
  • Super Typhoon Fung-wong, the largest storm to threaten the Philippines this year, has started battering the country's northeastern coast, leading to the evacuation of nearly a million people.
  • The typhoon, with winds up to 185kmph and gusts of 230kmph, is expected to make landfall in Aurora or Isabela province on Sunday, covering a vast area with its 1,600km-wide rain and wind band.
  • President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a state of emergency, as the country is still recovering from Typhoon Kalmaegi, which caused 204 deaths.
  • Over 916,860 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas, including Bicol, with storm alert signals, including the highest Signal No. 5, raised across large parts of the archipelago.
  • Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr urged residents to comply with evacuation orders due to the potentially catastrophic impact, with the US and Japan ready to offer assistance.
