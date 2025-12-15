Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts clarify the term ‘super flu’

NHS facing 'worst pressure' over wave of flu and doctors' strike, says Wes Streeting
  • The NHS is facing severe pressure this winter due to an earlier-than-usual surge in flu cases, which has been widely termed "super flu".
  • Experts clarify that "super flu" is not a new scientific designation, and while the season started early, the virus's spread and severity are within the normal range for a challenging flu season.
  • The dominant influenza A/H3N2 subtype is constantly evolving, and the current situation, when adjusted for the early start, is comparable to previous bad flu seasons.
  • Children and individuals over 64 are at higher risk of infection or severe illness, with children having less experienced immune systems and older adults facing immunosenescence.
  • Vaccination remains the most effective protection, reducing the risk of hospitalisation by 30-40 per cent for older adults and 70-75 per cent for children, and it is not too late to get vaccinated.
