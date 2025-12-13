Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How this winter’s super flu is pushing the NHS to the brink

Hospitals in England are tackling a sharp rise in flu and norovirus cases
Hospitals in England are tackling a sharp rise in flu and norovirus cases (Alamy/PA)
  • Hospitals across the UK are experiencing severe overcrowding and unprecedented pressure due to a "flu-nami," with leading clinicians describing it as the worst winter they have ever seen.
  • The crisis is largely driven by a sudden 55 per cent increase in flu cases, including a new "super" strain (H3N2) that is causing more severe symptoms and is not fully covered by current vaccines.
  • Patients are being treated in corridors, described as "packed in like sardines," which increases the risk of cross-infection for vulnerable individuals and has led to high numbers of NHS staff falling ill.
  • The situation is exacerbated by a planned five-day resident doctors' strike, ongoing financial constraints, and delays in discharging patients, pushing hospitals to their highest escalation levels.
  • Political figures, including Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Sir Keir Starmer, have urged resident doctors to call off their strike, warning of severe consequences for the NHS and patients amidst the flu surge.
