Super flu cases surge across US as child death toll rises

  • The child death toll from flu in the US has risen to nine this week, with Ohio and Kentucky reporting their first paediatric fatalities.
  • Health officials in both states emphasised the importance of flu vaccination, noting the Kentucky child who died was unvaccinated.
  • Nationwide, there have been 7.5 million flu infections, over 81,000 hospitalisations, and 3,100 deaths this season.
  • Flu-related hospitalisations nearly doubled from 9,944 to 19,053 between 13 and 20 December, with New York and Colorado experiencing record case numbers.
  • The dominant H3N2 flu strain, associated with more severe illness, emerged after this season's vaccines were finalised, leading to concerns about their effectiveness, though vaccination is still advised.
