School moves to remote learning amid ‘unprecedented’ flu outbreak
- Flu outbreaks are severely impacting schools across the UK, leading to significant drops in pupil attendance and critical staffing shortages.
- Some institutions, including Budehaven Community School in Cornwall, have been forced to close due to high incidences of flu and other illnesses like strep.
- The national surge in influenza cases has seen a 55 per cent jump in one week, with the Health Secretary warning of a ”tidal wave of flu” overwhelming hospitals.
- Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, confirmed the widespread impact on schools, noting that closures, though a last resort, have occurred in isolated cases.
- NHS figures reveal record levels of flu hospitalisations for this time of year, alongside a significant increase in acute respiratory illness incidents reported in education settings.