Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

School moves to remote learning amid ‘unprecedented’ flu outbreak

NHS facing 'worst pressure' over wave of flu and doctors' strike, says Wes Streeting
  • Flu outbreaks are severely impacting schools across the UK, leading to significant drops in pupil attendance and critical staffing shortages.
  • Some institutions, including Budehaven Community School in Cornwall, have been forced to close due to high incidences of flu and other illnesses like strep.
  • The national surge in influenza cases has seen a 55 per cent jump in one week, with the Health Secretary warning of a ”tidal wave of flu” overwhelming hospitals.
  • Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, confirmed the widespread impact on schools, noting that closures, though a last resort, have occurred in isolated cases.
  • NHS figures reveal record levels of flu hospitalisations for this time of year, alongside a significant increase in acute respiratory illness incidents reported in education settings.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in