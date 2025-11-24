Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

War refugee victorious in unlikely sporting championship in Japan

Ukrainian sumo wrestler Danylo Yavhusishyn
Ukrainian sumo wrestler Danylo Yavhusishyn (JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A Ukrainian national, Danylo Yavhusishyn, competing as Aonishiki Arata, has become the first from his country to win an elite-level sumo championship in Japan.
  • Yavhusishyn, 21, secured victory in the Kyushu tournament on Sunday, defeating Mongolian-born Hoshoryu in the deciding match.
  • He fled Ukraine over three and a half years ago following Russia's full-scale invasion and has not returned since arriving in Japan in 2022.
  • The wrestler finished the two-week tournament with a record of 12 wins and three losses, stating after his win that he believes "this is just the beginning".
  • Yavhusishyn previously expressed a desire for people in Ukraine to see his sumo and gain encouragement from his achievements.
In full

