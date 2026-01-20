UK’s highest roof walk to open at Alexandra Palace
- The UK's highest roof walk, named "Summit", is set to launch at Alexandra Palace in north London on 14 February.
- The hour-long guided experience will take guests to the Angel of Plenty statue on the roof, 130 metres above sea level, offering panoramic views of London landmarks.
- Created by urban aerial adventure company Wire & Sky, the attraction will feature daytime, sunset, and after-dark climbs.
- The roof walk is open to individuals aged eight and over who are taller than 1.2 metres.
- Advance adult tickets for the experience, which includes expert guidance and all necessary equipment, start from £22 per person.