Death toll from floods and landslides on Indonesian island hit 248
- Rescue workers in Indonesia are struggling to reach victims in several areas devastated by an earthquake and floods, with the confirmed death toll of 248 expected to rise.
- The affected regions, including North Sumatra, West Sumatra's Agam district, and Aceh province, are largely cut off due to damaged roads, downed communication lines, and destroyed bridges.
- Over 500 people have been injured, and nearly 3,000 families displaced, with 78 individuals still missing in Agam district alone.
- Rescue efforts are severely hampered by a lack of heavy equipment, ongoing heavy rain, and strong currents, making it difficult to reach potential survivors buried under mud and rocks.
- Authorities have declared a state of emergency in Aceh province, as relief aircraft deliver aid and supplies to the hard-hit areas amidst the challenging conditions.