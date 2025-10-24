‘Wicked’ suitcase killer who murdered couple jailed for at least 42 years
- Yostin Andres Mosquera has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 42 years for the double murder of a couple.
- Mosquera, 35, killed civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on 8 July last year in their flat in Shepherd’s Bush, west London.
- He decapitated and dismembered the victims, freezing parts of their remains and dumping the rest in suitcases near Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.
- A jury at Woolwich Crown Court unanimously convicted Mosquera of both murders, and he also pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing child pornography.
- Mr Justice Bennathan described the crimes as 'premeditated and thoroughly wicked', noting Mosquera had been staying with the couple.