Anger as Indonesia names former dictator Suharto a ‘national hero’
- Indonesia has posthumously awarded the title of national hero to Suharto, the former military dictator who ruled for three decades until 1998.
- The award was conferred in a ceremony overseen by President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto’s former son-in-law, despite protests from pro-democracy activists and families of victims.
- Suharto's rule was marked by accusations of mass human rights violations, corruption and nepotism, though he was also credited with steering Indonesia through rapid economic growth.
- Critics argue that granting Suharto this title is an attempt to whitewash his legacy and fear it could signal a move towards authoritarianism under President Prabowo.
- Many Indonesians, including those who protested his rule and families of missing persons, continue to demand justice for the excesses committed during Suharto's regime.