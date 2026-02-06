‘Suffolk strangler’ victim slams police for ‘not taking her seriously’
- Serial killer Steve Wright, known as the "Suffolk strangler", has admitted to the kidnap and murder of 17-year-old Victoria Hall in 1999, for which he will be sentenced on Friday.
- Wright also pleaded guilty to the attempted kidnap of Emily Doherty, then 22, in Felixstowe the day before Ms Hall's murder.
- Ms Doherty, his only surviving victim, claims police treated her like "a silly little girl" and failed to investigate her report seriously, suggesting Ms Hall and five later victims might have been saved.
- She recounted her terrifying 40-minute ordeal trying to escape Wright and her subsequent disappointment with the police's handling of her complaint.
- Wright was previously handed a whole-life sentence in 2008 for the murders of five women in the Ipswich area in 2006, following a six-week period of terror.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks