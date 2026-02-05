Britain sanctions Sudan commanders over war crimes and rape
- The UK government has imposed new sanctions on six individuals suspected of committing atrocities or fuelling the conflict in Sudan.
- The sanctions target senior commanders from both the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), accused of massacres and using rape as a weapon of war.
- Also sanctioned are individuals believed to be recruiting foreign fighters or facilitating the purchase of military equipment for the conflict.
- Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated the government aims to “dismantle the war machine” and called for a ceasefire and unhindered access for aid agencies.
- Ms Cooper's visit to the Sudan-Chad border, where she met refugees, underscored the urgency of addressing the violence and holding perpetrators accountable.
